Carrie Underwood reveals she “immediately reached out” after Miranda Lambert unexpectedly endorsed her as Entertainer of the Year

Mark Seliger/ABCEarly last month, Miranda Lambert put out an unequivocal endorsement for Carrie Underwood as Entertainer of the Year on social media.
Now, Carrie reveals she wasted no time thanking her friend for the lengthy, emotional post.
“I immediately reached out to her and just said, ‘You didn’t have to say anything, but thank you so much,’” Carrie tells ABC Audio.
“And that is one wonderful thing that has happened with all of this conversation about women in country music,” she adds. “I feel like it’s given us all a chance to really kind of band together and support each other and take other females out on tour with us and just encourage each other.”
This year, both Carrie and Miranda hit the road with an all-female lineup: Carrie on her Cry Pretty Tour, and Miranda on her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars run.
But Carrie maintains that Entertainer is about much more than just concert dates.
“I do feel like Entertainer of the Year is just about ALL the things,” she explains. “People get really caught up on tour[ing]. And no matter what I do, like, I really want to have an amazing tour for the fans.”
“But there’s a lot that goes into it,” she continues, “and I feel like a lot that should be considered every year.”
In 2019, Carrie’s also nominated for Female Vocalist and Album of the Year for Cry Pretty. In addition to co-hosting the show that’s a tribute to country music’s greatest female voices with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, Carrie will sing in the show open, and do her new single, “Drinking Alone.”
Tune in to watch all the action, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
