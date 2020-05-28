Carrie Underwood reveals she was hesitant to have kids, and opens up about a major conflict in her marriage
ABC/Image Group LAMike Fisher wakes up every morning around seven, and Carrie Underwood gets up about the same time, though he alleges it takes about six alarms for her to do so.
He craves sushi, while she craves “not sushi” — namely, more southern fare like biscuits and chocolate gravy like her mother makes.
Those are just two of the revelations from the faith-based mini-documentary Mike and Carrie: God & Country, whose first part premiered Wednesday night at IAmSecond.com.
The happy couple immediately addresses one of their biggest conflicts: he’s an avid hunter and she’s a passionate animal lover.
“He grew up hunting and being outdoors, and it’s a big part of his life…” Carrie explains. “I love animals and I love life so much that I always swore I would never marry a hunter… not in a million years.”
Ultimately, Mike and Carrie say it’s their faith that helps them navigate the disagreement.
“We learn from each other and we have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on…” Carrie reflects.
“That’s where our faith comes in too” Mike points out. “I think it gives us kind of a center ground… I know your heart. You know my heart. There’s always a way. And it’s… always God working in it.”
In a surprising twist, Carrie confesses she wasn’t all that eager to have children, though that all changed more than five years ago when their son Isaiah arrived.
“I was never good with other people’s kids,” she reveals. “Why would I be good with one of my own? But… the second Isaiah was born, it was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m in love!”
In next week’s installment, the power couple opens up about the painful miscarriages they suffered before the birth of their son Jacob in January of last year.
By Stephen Hubbard
