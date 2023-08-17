96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood says “Give Her That” was a “surprisingly hard song to sing”

August 17, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

Carrie Underwood recently released “Give Her That,” the latest preview of her forthcoming deluxe album. In a recent interview, she detailed the song’s recording process and shared a little vocal challenge she faced.

“I wrote ‘Give Her That’ with David Garcia and Lydia Vaughan, and it was one of those songs I feel like we had to play with it quite a bit when we were in the studio because it’s a surprisingly hard song to sing. So, we were messing with keys and tempos honestly longer than we probably should have,” Carrie recalls with a laugh.

“But I wanted to get it perfect, and it was just an interesting puzzle to figure out,” she adds.

“Give Her That” is off Carrie’s upcoming Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) album. The record arrives September 22 and is available for preorder now.

