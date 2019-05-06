Carrie Underwood says road life with Isaiah and Jacob is “a big wonderful mess” but she loves it

ABC/Mark LevineEven though he’s only four, Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah is already an accomplished road warrior. In fact, he took his first steps on the first day of Carrie’s Storyteller Tour back in 2016.

Now that Isaiah’s back on the road with his mom and his three-month-old brother Jacob, Carrie expects he’ll get to take in the beginning of the Cry Pretty Tour 360.

“He might actually get to catch part of the show this time around,” she tells E! News. “He was in bed by the time the last one started so maybe he’ll get to see a couple songs before bedtime.”

The “Southbound” singer admits she’s enjoying watching Isaiah figure out that mom has a job that’s out of the ordinary.

“It’s kind of a fun time because Isaiah’s starting to realize what I do and realize that that’s not normal,” Carrie explains. “He’ll hear my songs on the radio or a kid at school says, ‘I saw your mom on TV!’ He’s kind of realizing what I do, which is pretty cool.”

Though Carrie calls the intersection of life and work “a big wonderful mess,” ultimately, she’s thrilled to be able to bring her boys on the road.

“It just makes my heart happy that I have the kind of job where I can bring my children with me and they can be a part of it,” she says.

Friday night, Carrie brings the Cry Pretty 360 trek to Birmingham, Alabama with her openers Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

