96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood serves up frozen margarita cocktail with Southbound Tequila

September 18, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
ABC

Carrie Underwood recently joined Southbound Tequila co-founder and CEO Ivey Childers to make a Southbound Reposado-infused frozen margarita.

In a video up now on YouTube, Carrie and Ivey make the cocktail from scratch. Carrie also talks about why she loves gardening and the peaches she’s yielded this summer. The pair then use the frozen peaches Carrie’s collected to make “the perfect frozen margarita with a Southbound twist.”

The cocktail recipe consists of ingredients such as lemon juice, honey, peach liqueur and of course, Southbound Reposado. 

You can watch the video in full and grab the cocktail recipe now at Southbound Tequila’s YouTube page.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Binge-Watching Beyond the Mic with Chris Woolsey - September
2

Dustin Lynch Serenades Girl During Concert
3

The Maize is Back Starting September 16th
4

Luke Bryan Dedicates A Vegas Residency Show To Jimmy Buffett
5

Tim McGraw Says He Would Have 'Died' If He Never Married Faith Hill