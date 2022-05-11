      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood shares why she can't wait to return to her Vegas residency

May 11, 2022 @ 5:00am

Viva Las Vegas! Carrie Underwood returns to Las Vegas this week for her Reflection residency at Resorts World, and she couldn’t be more excited. 

“We love it being in Vegas at Resorts World. We love this theater and have a great time on stage, and I think that’s the most important thing,” she expresses. “We’ve put a lot of hard work, a lot of love. The show is high-energy. We packed it full of hits, so hopefully people can just come and sing along to their favorite songs and just have fun. It’s Vegas, baby!” 

Carrie offered a peek inside the awe-inspiring Vegas show with a performance of her latest single, “Ghost Story,” at the CMT Awards, where she transformed into an aerialist, suspended from the ceiling as she twirled in mid-air while belting out the track.

Reflection resumes on Wednesday and continues through May 21.

