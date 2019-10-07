Carrie Underwood sings “The Champion” alongside 9-year-old girl using sign language

ABC/Mark LevineA deaf 9-year-old girl who went viral with her American Sign Language rendition of Carrie Underwood‘s hit “The Champion” got to meet her idol.

Savannah Dahan, a fourth-grader from Frederick, Maryland, not only met Carrie when the Cry Pretty Tour came to Washington, D.C. Friday, she also got to perform next to her. Carrie shared a video of her singing “The Champion,” as Savannah signs it alongside her.

Carrie’s team reached out to Savannah after seeing the viral video earlier this year.

Savannah, whose two younger sisters and parents are also deaf, told Good Morning America in March that she loves Underwood’s music because “it is easy to understand and her expressions are clear.”

Savannah knew she’d be going to the concert, but getting to meet Carrie and perform with her was a surprise.

“She really enjoyed every second of the experience and called it a ‘best day ever,’” her father Richard Dahan says, “mostly because Carrie is one of her favorite singers, and she really is excited about everything going on.”

Carrie not only performed with Savannah one-on-one, but also signed “I love you beautiful girl” to her during her set.

“Several times during the show, Carrie looked over and watched Savannah signing along to the music,” her father says. “This is definitely an experience she will be talking about for a long time.”

When Savannah’s video went viral, Dahan said the family hoped it would bring attention to the importance of kids learning ASL at a young age. He says he and his wife were “both beaming with pride” as they watched Savannah sign with Underwood.

“More importantly, we are proud of Savannah for being fearless and following her passions,” he says. “That is something I think everyone can find inspirational.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.