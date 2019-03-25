Carrie Underwood Surprises ACM New Artist Winners
By News Desk
|
Mar 25, 2019 @ 2:08 PM

A big congratulations is in order for three rising stars who were surprised with a call from Carrie Underwood.  She surprised Luke Combs, Ashley McBride & LANCO with the news that they were ACM winners for New Male Artist, New Female Artist and New Duo/Group Artist of the Year, respectively.

It’s always fun watching the winners caught off guard with the big news and their looks of gratitude tells the story! You gotta love Ashley throwing her drink in the air when she found out. You can see if Ashley, Luke or LANCO add more ACM trophies, Sunday, April 7th live from Las Vegas on CBS.

