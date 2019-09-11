Carrie Underwood takes fans backstage while firing up the fall leg of the Cry Pretty Tour

ABC/Mark Levine Carrie Underwood celebrated hitting the road again — and hitting nine million followers on Instagram — by going live Tuesday night before her Cry Pretty Tour stop in San Diego, California.

Carrie’s fans got to join her typical backstage hang with her band before the show, and ask the group a few questions as well.

The “Southbound” hitmaker revealed the troupe had enjoyed a few days in San Diego leading up to the trek’s second leg, with all the kids sitting in to watch them warm up.

Carrie also shared a snapshot of her four-year-old Isaiah sitting in the nearly-empty arena watching his mom while holding a toy. “Critiquing rehearsals… with his dinosaur,” she added on her Instagram story.

She added that she was particularly excited because she’d gotten to rest the night before, because even though her nearly eight-month-old son Jacob had gotten up at 5:45 a.m., he’d gone back to sleep.

While some of the band and crew had enjoyed the food in San Diego, Carrie confessed she’d eaten the same dinner several nights in a row, because she typically orders groceries on the road from Instacart.

The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee finished her Instagram Live by giving fans a sneak peak at how she starts “Cry Pretty” on tour, singing at a makeup table underneath the stage, before emerging in front of the crowd using a lift.

Wednesday afternoon, Carrie shared a video recap of the evening on Instagram.

This week, Carrie, Maddie & Tae, and Runaway June continue on to Los Angeles on Thursday, before playing Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.