96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood teases a snippet of new song

June 8, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Share
ABC

Carrie Underwood is dropping a new song, “Take Me Out,” on Friday, June 9.

“A new track is being added to the #DenimAndRhinestones era!” TeamCU announced on Carrie’s Instagram. “#TakeMeOut will be available everywhere you listen to music tonight at midnight ET!”

Carrie’s latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, dropped in June 2022 and features the singles “Ghost Story” and “Hate My Heart.”

In March, the country superstar released a new single, “Out of That Truck.”

Fans can head over to Carrie’s latest Instagram post to hear a snippet of “Take Me Out” now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Ending Of A First LoveAliyah Good
12:29am
Lot Of Leavin Left To DoDierks Bentley
12:25am
Love You AnywayLuke Combs
12:21am
JawbreakerLaura Bryna
12:16am
HumanCody Johnson
12:12am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
2

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
3

Granger Smith Admits Music Never Felt The Same After His Son River Died
4

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
5

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023