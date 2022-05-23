      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood teases return of Las Vegas residency in 2023

May 23, 2022 @ 11:19am

Carrie Underwood may have just wrapped her Las Vegas residency, but she’s already looking forward to returning.   

Just days after completing Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World, the powerhouse singer confirms that she will return to Vegas next year. She got her sons in on the action, posting a photo on Instagram that shows 7-year-old Isaiah and his 3-year-old brother, Jacob﻿, with their backs turned to the camera, displaying black jackets advertising their mom’s show in gold lettering. 

“We’ll be back!” Carrie reveals in the caption alongside #2023 and #REFLECTION. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker’s residency launched in December and came to a close with back-to-back shows on May 20 and 21.

While she’s saying goodbye to Sin City for now, the Grammy winner has a packed schedule ahead of her as she gears up to release her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, on June 10. She’ll support the album with a massive arena tour beginning in October and ending in March, with Jimmie Allen joining as the opening act.  

