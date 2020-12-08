      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood to perform at 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards

Dec 8, 2020 @ 12:00pm

ABCCarrie Underwood is helping to honor citizens around the world who are making a major impact. 

The music superstar will perform during the 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards, which recognizes leaders and activists around the world who are “making extraordinary efforts for the world’s most vulnerable,” as defined on the Global Citizen website. Some of these noble acts include aiding vulnerable populations and standing for justice. 

Among the prizes are Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader and Global Citizen Artist of the Year. 

Carrie’s “Hallelujah” duet partner and songwriter John Legend will host and perform at the ceremony alongside Gwen Stefani, Common, Tori Kelly and others, with special appearances by John Oliver, Nick Jonas and more. 

The Global Citizen Prize Awards air on December 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. 

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

