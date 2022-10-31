96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood to perform at ‘American Music Awards’

October 31, 2022 2:12PM CDT
Share
Carrie Underwood to perform at ‘American Music Awards’

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Carrie Underwood is taking the stage at the American Music Awards. 

The country superstar will perform “Crazy Angels” off her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and inside the top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

The album is nominated for Favorite Album – Country; Carrie is the most-winning artist in this category. She is also up for Favorite Female Country Artist.

Carrie is among the first round of performers alongside Pink, Imagine Dragons and Yola. Yola will perform her song “Break the Bough,” which has been designated the Song of the Soul, a moment in the show that highlights an artist who uses the power of music and lyrics to bring social change.  

Among the other country nominees are Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and more.

The AMAs will be hosted by Wayne Brady. It will air live from the Microsoft Theater in LA on November 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

100% TexanKevin Fowler/(tx - Amarillo)
12:54am
SoulLee Brice
12:51am
He Didnt Have To BeBrad Paisley
12:48am
There Was This GirlRiley Green
12:44am
Dont Come LookinJackson Dean
12:41am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson Cover Loretta Lynn
2

Jason Aldean Concertgoers Boo Maren Morris’ Name Before Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance
3

Jon Pardi and His Wife Summer Reveal the Sex of Their Unborn Baby
4

Carly Pearce Slaps Down Twitter User Who Said She Caused 'Division'
5

Halloween Candy Costs Soar