Carrie Underwood wants to keep you up past your bedtime next week

ABC/Mark LevineYou may want to stay up late next Thursday night to catch up with Carrie Underwood.

The superstar who rose to fame on American Idol is set to guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on October 3. Tune in at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS to watch for Carrie.

Right now, the Oklahoma native seems on track to have her first number one since 2017’s “The Fighter” with Keith Urban: “Southbound” is currently at #3 and climbing.

Friday night, she brings her Cry Pretty Tour home to Nashville with openers Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. After two stops in the Carolinas, the troupe plays New York City, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia next week.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.