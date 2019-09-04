Carrie Underwood will help you “Find Your Path” to fitness with first book next year

ABC/Image Group LAWanna be as fit as Carrie Underwood? Next year, the superstar will share her secrets in her first book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

Carrie’s publisher, Dey Street Books, describes the Fit52 program as a “sustainable, common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel — 52 weeks a year.”

“Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years,” Carrie adds. “It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle.”

Carrie also looks great while getting healthy, thanks to her own line of CALIA fitness wear, which is available at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

While we don’t know the exact release date for Find Your Path, look for Carrie’s fitness volume sometime in 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.