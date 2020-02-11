      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood’s husband and son embark on skiing adventure

Feb 11, 2020 @ 11:00am

ABC/Image Group LACarrie Underwood‘s husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah are hitting the slopes. 

The country superstar posted a photo of the father and son pair on Instagram that shows them skiing on a mountain. The two pause from their adventure to pose for a photo, Mike wrapping his arm around Isaiah as they both smile at the camera as snow falls around them.

“My lil’ ski bums…” Carrie captions the moment. 

Carrie’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour opening act Maddie & Tae were among those to leave comments, writing “We miss sweet Isaiah!!” The “Drinking Alone” singer’s record label, UMG Nashville, and trainer Erin Oprea also left adoring remarks about the photo. 

Isaiah will celebrate his fifth birthday February 27. A week later on March 3, Carrie will release her new book Find Your PathHonor Your BodyFuel Your Souland Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

