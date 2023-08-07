96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood’s inner rockstar shines on Guns N’ Roses tour

August 7, 2023 1:15PM CDT
Carrie Underwood‘s not just a country star — she’s also a rockstar.

The “Before He Cheats” hitmaker’s dreams came true on Saturday, August 5, when she opened for Guns N’ Roses in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Carrie’s set list included her country hits, as well as covers and mashups of iconic songs from Joan JettPat BenatarThe Rolling StonesLed ZeppelinMotörhead and more.

“Just a country girl living out some rockstar dreams,” Carrie shares on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside photos of her onstage. “I want to say a HUGE thanks to @gunsnroses for having us out on tour, as well as their amazing fans! I was super nervous playing for another band’s crowd (of a completely different genre, no less) but you all made us feel so welcome!!!”

Carrie’s upcoming shows with Guns N’ Roses will be on Tuesday, August 8, in Montreal, Quebec, and Saturday, August 26, in Nashville. 

Her current single, “Out Of That Truck,” is ascending the country charts.

