Carrie Underwood’s inspired by Reba, Dolly, Martina: “These women just juggle everything masterfully”

To celebrate International Women’s Day (March 8), Carrie Underwood is sharing about the women in country music who inspire her personally and professionally.

“I think my biggest influences musically, or career-wise, would have to be women like Reba [McEntire], Dolly [Parton], Faith Hill [and] Martina McBride,” says Carrie. “You see all of these women just juggle everything masterfully and many of them are moms and they’re superstars and they’re talented, and you know, I know how hard they work because I’m in their shoes somewhat and doing the same juggling.”

“You have the kids and the career and you’re just trying to crush everything you do and being pulled in a million different directions,” she continues. “To see women like that who are just beautiful and smart and strong and talented, knowing that they have come first and they’re still getting to do what they love and they’re still getting to be the mom and the wife and all the things – that’s just such an inspiration to me and just lets me know that I can do it too.”

Carrie’s approaching the top of the country charts with her latest single, “Out of That Truck.” You can find it on 2023’s Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition).

To see Carrie on the upcoming dates of her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, head to rwlasvegas.com.

