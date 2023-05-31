96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood’s joining Guns N’ Roses on tour this August

May 31, 2023 10:00AM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Country and rock music fans, you’re in for a treat.

Carrie Underwood is set to join Guns N’ Roses on three dates of their upcoming 2023 World Tour.

The “Before He Cheats” hitmaker will open for Guns N’ Roses in Canada on August 5 and August 8, before returning stateside to support at their August 26 show in Nashville. 

“SO ready for this! I’m joining @gunsnroses for select dates on their North American Tour in August and I CANNOT WAIT!! [rock on emoji]” Carrie announced on Instagram.

This is not the first time Carrie and Guns N’ Roses are sharing the stage. They previously performed “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” at Stagecoach 2022 and most recently, lead vocalist Axl Rose joined Carrie in Los Angeles for a “Welcome to the Jungle” duet.

For the full list of Guns N’ Roses’ tour dates and to grab tickets, visit gunsnroses.com.

