Cars buried In Tumbleweeds

Jan 2, 2020 @ 11:39am
Authorities had to get the snow plows out as a stretch of Washington State highway was shutdown with traffic entangled – but not in snow.

State Police posted to social media warning travelers to stay away from the stretch of State Route 240 north of West Richland – showing photos of cars trapped in tumbleweeds – some piles as high as 15-feet. Cars that stopped to avoid the rolling debris were quickly burred.

The road was closed about 10 hours beginning around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night – causing a several-miles long backup.

