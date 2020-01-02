Cars buried In Tumbleweeds
blizzard warning sign, road sign, vector illustration, fictional artwork
Authorities had to get the snow plows out as a stretch of Washington State highway was shutdown with traffic entangled – but not in snow.
State Police posted to social media warning travelers to stay away from the stretch of State Route 240 north of West Richland – showing photos of cars trapped in tumbleweeds – some piles as high as 15-feet. Cars that stopped to avoid the rolling debris were quickly burred.
The road was closed about 10 hours beginning around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night – causing a several-miles long backup.
What’s the longest you’ve ever been stuck in traffic?
What’s your most unusual traffic encounter?