CASA Needs 40 More Volunteer Advocates by End of Year to Serve More Children Across the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains is actively needing 40 more volunteer advocates by the end of the year to help change the lives of children in foster care in our community. CASA currently serves approximately 400 children across six counties, however there is still an additional 400 children in foster care without a Volunteer Advocate.

CASA Volunteer Advocates walk alongside children who are experiencing unimaginable things during their time in foster care. CASA desperately needs committed individuals in our community to give 10-15 hours a month of their time to become a Volunteer Advocate. Over the next two months, CASA of the South Plains will be hosting multiple CASA 101 Informational Sessions. This will provide community members with an opportunity to learn more about the pivotal role CASA Volunteers play in the lives of a children in foster care.

A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps vulnerable children in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure the child’s needs are being met and advocating for a safe, permanent home. A CASA 101 Informational Session is a great, no-obligation introduction to CASA and the important work they do. CASA staff and volunteers will discuss the increasing need for volunteers, what it means to be a CASA, and the difference CASA Volunteers make in the lives of children in foster care. Individuals can register for these CASA 101 Informational Sessions at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or contact Tabitha Rendon, Community Outreach Director, at [email protected].

Upcoming CASA 101 Information Sessions:

July:

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains inspires, educates, and empowers solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interest of children in the foster care system. Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing. Through court appointment and collaborative efforts, volunteer advocates share informed recommendations for the well-being of the child. CASA supports children in six counties in the South Plains: Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum.

CASA’s Impact*

387 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2023. 205 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 6,791 hours in 2023, saving county taxpayers $373,505 in county paid attorneys’ fees. 121 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer in 2023.*CASA 2023 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

Become a CASA Volunteer and help change a child’s life. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference! Host a CASA 101 Informational Session – CASA will come to your business and educate and inspire your staff about ways they can impact the life of a child in foster care.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time and would like to donate, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

###