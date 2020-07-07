Casas for CASA Playhouse Raffle
Lubbock, Texas – Casas for CASA hosted by CASA of the South Plains is back at Market Street at 98th & Quaker now through Wednesday, July 29th, Casas for CASA attendees can purchase raffle tickets for the opportunity to win an amazing custom-built playhouse donated by local community builders.
Raffle tickets can be purchased anytime online at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or at the Market Street location at 98th & Quaker, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, from 4PM – 7PM and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10AM – 6PM. Raffle tickets are $5 each, 5 tickets for $20, 15 tickets for $50, or 40 ticket for $100. The drawing will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at 5:00 p.m. Attendance is not necessary to win.
The funds raised during Casas for CASA will go directly to CASA of the South Plains to help recruit, train, and support CASA Volunteers to serve as Advocates for children in foster care. A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and help find a safe, permanent home.
For questions or comments about Casas for CASA, please contact Gabe Ballesteros, Director of Communications and Marketing at (806) 763-2272 or via email at gabrielb@casaofthesouthplains.org.
Thank you to our builders:
Betenbough Homes • Derek Cooper Construction • Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association • Justin Martin Custom Homes • M&M Homes
Thank you to our sponsors:
Market Street • United Supermarkets • Atmos Energy • U-HAUL • Signs On The Go