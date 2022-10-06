Cat Found In Idaho 9 Years After Disappearing From California Home

Photo Taken In Madrid, Spain

A cat that went missing in California nine years ago has turned up safe and sound — more than a thousand miles away in Idaho. Clovis resident Susan Moore says after searching everywhere for her lost cat, Harriet, she figured a coyote had killed it. Fast-forward nine years to September, when Moore received a call from someone at an Idaho animal shelter who said she had her cat. Having never lived in Idaho and knowing Harriet was long dead, Moore told the caller, “You must have the wrong number.” But it turned out to be true. Somehow, Harriet was alive and well. Even more amazing is the fact that Harriet was discovered wandering the streets of Hayden only recently, says Vicky Nelson, development director at Kootenai Humane Society. How the cat got there, and what it’s been doing for the past nine years, is a mystery. “I wish she could talk because I’d like to know how the heck that cat got all the way to Idaho,” Moore says.