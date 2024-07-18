Catch Jason, Blake, Sam, Riley + more on ‘CMT GIANTS: ALABAMA’ in August

After being taped earlier this year, we now have an official air date for CMT GIANTS: ALABAMA.

The star-studded tribute special will air Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Among those slated to honor ALABAMA with performances are Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Little Big Town, Riley Green, Jamey Johnson and ’90s country icons Steve Wariner, Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan.

Luke Bryan, Martina McBride, Vince Gill and Lionel Richie will also appear to share personal stories about ALABAMA, and the group’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry will share stories about their careers.

As country music’s first band, ALABAMA’s catalog is comprised of several chart-toppers, including “Dixieland Delight,” “Mountain Music,” “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler),” “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)” and “40 Hour Week (For a Livin’).”

On Friday, ALABAMA will take their ongoing Roll On II North America Tour to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster’s website.



Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.