96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Catch Jason, Blake, Sam, Riley + more on ‘CMT GIANTS: ALABAMA’ in August

July 18, 2024 12:50PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of CMT

After being taped earlier this year, we now have an official air date for CMT GIANTS: ALABAMA.

The star-studded tribute special will air Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Among those slated to honor ALABAMA with performances are Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Little Big Town, Riley Green, Jamey Johnson and ’90s country icons Steve Wariner, Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan.

Luke Bryan, Martina McBride, Vince Gill and Lionel Richie will also appear to share personal stories about ALABAMA, and the group’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry will share stories about their careers.

As country music’s first band, ALABAMA’s catalog is comprised of several chart-toppers, including “Dixieland Delight,” “Mountain Music,” “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler),” “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)” and “40 Hour Week (For a Livin’).”

On Friday, ALABAMA will take their ongoing Roll On II North America Tour to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster’s website.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

BluebonnetsAaron Watson
4:18pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
4:11pm
Texas (When I Die)Tanya Tucker
4:07pm
She'S Somebody'S DaughterDrew Baldridge
4:03pm
Beer Never Broke My HeartLuke Combs
4:00pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Vanished Icons: Orange County’s Forgotten Landmarks
2

City to Test Outdoor Warning System Sirens This Friday
3

Leprino Foods Informational Sessions
4

City to Move Food Truck, Mobile Food Vendor Inspections to New Location
5

John Oates on 'Reunion'