Catch Jordan Davis + NEEDTOBREATHE on ‘CMT Crossroads’

June 3, 2024 1:15PM CDT
Courtesy of CMT

Jordan Davis and rock group NEEDTOBREATHE teamed up in April for a taping of CMT Crossroads, and now we have an official air date.

Their episode will premiere June 13 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT and be available to watch the next day on CMT VOD, with subsequent encores on CMT MUSIC and MTV LIVE.

CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis will feature joint performances from the singers as they offer duet renditions of their hit songs.

Fans can expect collaborations on Jordan’s #1 hits “Buy Dirt” and “Tucson Too Late,” as well as NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Banks.”

Their special was taped in front of a live audience at the University of Texas at Austin during CMT Music Awards Week in April.

While you wait for CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis to air, you can preview their performance of “Buy Dirt” now on YouTube.

