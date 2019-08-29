Catherine Townsend from Hell & Gone goes Beyond the Mic!
In my spare time I love listening to podcasts and Hell & Gone is one of them I absolutely love. Sean Dillon was able to catch up with the host Catherine Townsend.
She loves to vacation in Tokyo, she’s a fan of her rescue chihuahua named Winston Churchill and is on a mission to solve cold cases. Author, Private Investigator and Host of the Hell & Gone podcast Catherine Townsend goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.
I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.
I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”
It’s another episode of Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.