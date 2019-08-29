      Weather Alert

Catherine Townsend from Hell & Gone goes Beyond the Mic!

Aug 29, 2019 @ 12:46pm

In my spare time I love listening to podcasts and Hell & Gone is one of them I absolutely love. Sean Dillon was able to catch up with the host Catherine Townsend.

She loves to vacation in Tokyo, she’s a fan of her rescue chihuahua named Winston Churchill and is on a mission to solve cold cases. Author, Private Investigator and Host of the Hell & Gone podcast Catherine Townsend goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

It’s another episode of Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

TAGS
963KLLL Beyond the Mic Catherine Townsend KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
Lubbock Country: Jordan Robert Kirk Live, Part 1
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Recent JMM Podcasts