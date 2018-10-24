Celebrate Energy Returns For Oklahoma Game

Texas Tech will celebrate the West Texas oil, gas and wind industry Nov. 3 against Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will continue to honor the West Texas oil, gas and wind industry Nov. 3 when the Red Raiders host the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones AT&T Stadium. The “Celebrate Energy Game” is part of a partnership between Texas Tech Athletics, the Rawls College of Business, the Permian Basin Petroleum Association and many of the top oil, wind and gas companies throughout the area.

As part of the game, Texas Tech is calling for a “Blackout” of Jones AT&T Stadium as fans are encouraged to wear black to cheer on the Red Raiders and to celebrate the oil and gas industry that is so vital to West Texas. During the weeks leading up to the event, Texas Tech Athletics will feature individuals and businesses, while highlighting their contributions to the West Texas oil and gas industry.

“The oil and gas industry has been loyal supporters of Texas Tech Athletics, and we look forward to honoring their commitment with our second-annual ‘Celebrate Energy Game,’” Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “West Texas is home to one of the largest areas of oil production in the country, and we’re excited to celebrate our partnership with this important industry.”

Sponsors for the game include Halliburton, McAnally Wilkins Insurance, Propetro Services Inc., Ulterra, Double Eagle Energy, Bee Equipment Sales, Sanford & Tatum Insurance Agency, Smart Chemical Services, Wildcat Oil Tools, Rawls College of Business, Diversified Lenders, Apache Corporation, Divine Energy, Diamondback Energy, Peak Completions, Pick-Up Pals, West Texas National Bank, Permian Basin Petroleum Association and Herold Weather Forecasting.

Matt Dowdy