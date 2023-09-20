96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Celebrate Hank’s 100th birthday in Nashville

September 20, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating Hank Williams‘ 100th birthday with a special tribute concert. 

Happening Thursday, September 21, the event will feature performances from Hank’s grandchildren Sam WilliamsHolly Williams and Hilary Williams alongside Charlie McCoySuzy BoggussRodney CrowellLyle LovettChuck MeadWendy Moten and more. 

For tickets to the star-studded show, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

