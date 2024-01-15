96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Celebrate Museum Selfie Day at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

January 15, 2024 3:15PM CST
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

If you’re looking for a museum to spend Museum Selfie Day, look no further than the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

On January 17, visitors are invited to spend the day at the museum to take selfies at the various exhibitions. Some of the on-property exhibits currently on display include Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul; Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth; and American Currents: State of the Music, which includes items from Morgan WallenLainey WilsonParker McCollum and Reba McEntire.

Additionally, country fans can stop by the selfie station at the Taylor Swift Education Center to take photos with special props.

For more information, head to countrymusichalloffame.org.

