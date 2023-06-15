Celebrate summer with family + friends at Dollywood

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

June 15, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration is returning Saturday, June 17.

The annual event will feature the family-favorite Gazillion Bubble Show, a drone and fireworks show under the summer skies, a dance party under the Wildwood Grove tree, and a vibrant display of summer colors throughout the park. Additionally, visitors will get the chance to ride on the newly launched Big Bear Mountain roller coaster.

Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration runs from June 15 to August 6.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dollywood.com. 

