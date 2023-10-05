Champions for Children Fundraiser

This year’s Champions for Children annual fundraising campaign for Covenant Children’s will run October 11-25.

Every year the Covenant Health Foundation partners with local businesses to raise money for the only faith-based, licensed, free-standing children’s hospital in West Texas. Covenant Children’s specializes in care just for kids. Our team of talented caregivers aim to create sacred encounters and provide excellent care in every interaction.

Funds raised from Champions for Children will help support our:

Level IV Neonatal ICU

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology Unit

The region’s only pediatric and obstetric transport team

The region’s only pediatric outpatient relational health unit

The region’s only hospital with 24-hour pediatric intensivists

We want to give every community member the chance to support children's healthcare – to be a Champion for Children. With more than 30 individual participating locations, this campaign is an opportunity for community members across the South Plains to support this crucial ongoing work with every dollar raised staying here in West Texas to care for our kids from Texas & New Mexico.

Participating businesses include:

Carpet Tech Cardinal’s One Guy from Italy

Giorgio’s Taco Villa Stella’s

Stacked Amici’s Keva Juice

ThirsTeas Walk-On’s Buffalo Wild Wings (all 3 locations)

(all 3 locations) Something Different Grill (both locations)

(both locations) Toot N’ Totum (all Lubbock, Lamesa, and Plainview locations)

Guests inside participating businesses can give $1 (or more!) at checkout to support Covenant Children’s. Where available, the guest can also write their name on a Children’s kite to be displayed at the business. All proceeds raised over the two-week campaign will support local children cared for at our hospital.

For more information on participating businesses and more on how to donate, visit: covenantchildrens.org.

About Covenant Health:

As the home of compassionate care and health excellence, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. Covenant Health is home to the only free-standing children’s hospital in West Texas, the only certified stroke center, and the best hospital in the Northwestern Texas region as voted by U.S. News & World Report. For more than 100 years our pioneering spirit has been moving us forward, bringing world-class research and the most advanced treatments to West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Our connected health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with the excellent care they deserve, with more locations, doctors, and specialists. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

