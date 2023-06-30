Change to Services at Grace Surgical Hospital

Covenant Health Grace Surgical Hospital, located at 7509 Marsha Sharp Freeway, was established in December 2020 as a short-stay surgical hospital, specializing in elective procedures in Lubbock and the surrounding area.

Grace Surgical Hospital has been granted an emergency services waiver by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, allowing for discontinuation of a fully staffed emergency department. This hospital will continue to be compliant with EMTALA (emergency medical treatment & labor act) requirements.

Our goal is to continue providing the right care, in the right place, for our community. We encourage patients seeking emergency care to visit the following Covenant Health locations or an emergency department of their choice:

Covenant Medical Center – 3615 19th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79410

Covenant Health Emergency Centers

7905 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79424

10205 Quaker Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79424

About Covenant Health:

As the home of compassionate care and health excellence, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. Covenant Health is home to the only free-standing children’s hospital in West Texas, the only certified stroke center, and the best hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News & World Report. For more than 100 years our pioneering spirit has been moving us forward, bringing world-class research and the most advanced treatments to West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Our connected health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with the excellent care they deserve, with more locations, doctors, and specialists. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

