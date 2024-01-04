‘Chapter & Verse’ will offer a glimpse of Gabby Barrett’s life + values

Gabby Barrett‘s sophomore album, Chapter & Verse, will showcase various elements of her life, including marriage, motherhood and faith.

Speaking with ABC Audio recently, Gabby teased the project and shared how its lead single, “Glory Days,” aptly encapsulates the project.

“‘Glory Days’ reflects the album as a whole, like the theme of what it’s going to talk about,” says Gabby. “I just feel like I’ve lived a lot of life in a short amount of time. I got married at 19, first baby at 20, and now I’m 23 [and] going to be 24.”

With so much life lived already, Gabby’s using all of that as inspiration for her new record.

“Life has been busy for sure. And so, it’s just talking and reflecting on what that looks like with my values, too, in it,” she says. “Hopefully [it will be] relatable to other people as well.”

“Glory Days” is now approaching the top 20 on the country charts.

Chapter & Verse arrives February 2 and is available for presave now.

