Charity Group Delivers 3200 Brown Bag Lunches To The Needy
By mudflap
|
Mar 12, 2019 @ 6:01 AM

 

A charity group in Longview, Washington, impacted the lives of thousands of people in their community by assembling and delivering 3,200 brown bag lunches to those in need.

Firefighters, high school and middle school students, and church members got together to pack sandwiches of all sorts, including peanut butter-and-jelly, turkey, ham and egg salad.

They also added different snacks, including apples before fanning out across the county to deliver the lunches to veterans, community centers, mobile homes and homeless shelters.

It was a massive effort that helped many in need with food, but was also an example of care and support that warmed hearts everywhere on this amazing day. 

