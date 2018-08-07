Charity Offers Veterans “Motorcycle Therapy”
By mudflap
|
Aug 7, 2018 @ 9:52 AM
Motorcycle headlight in perspective Close up photo

A group of motorcycle riding veterans have formed a charity group to boost the spirits  of other veterans through “motorcycle therapy.”

Veterans Charity Ride offers wounded veterans some fun times by giving them rides on their special bikes, some modified with sidecars and others modified with hand controls.  these motorcycles allow veterans to cruise highways, even if they don’t have full use of their legs.

The group is proud to be able to give fellow vet something they never thought was possibly, the ability to to ride the open roads.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! WWE LIVE Coming Back to Lubbock September 9th Paw Patrol in Lubbock – August 7th / 8th 3 Reasons Why The “Wipkar” Is Not Pointless
Comments