Charity Offers Veterans “Motorcycle Therapy”

A group of motorcycle riding veterans have formed a charity group to boost the spirits of other veterans through “motorcycle therapy.”

Veterans Charity Ride offers wounded veterans some fun times by giving them rides on their special bikes, some modified with sidecars and others modified with hand controls. these motorcycles allow veterans to cruise highways, even if they don’t have full use of their legs.

The group is proud to be able to give fellow vet something they never thought was possibly, the ability to to ride the open roads.