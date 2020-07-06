      Breaking News
Charlie Daniels Passes Away at the Age of 83

Jul 6, 2020 @ 12:01pm

Country music legend, Charlie Daniels has died at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee after suffering a stroke, according to his rep.

Known for “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which topped the country music charts in 1979, Daniels had an amazing career in Nashville. Session player for Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr and more. Played 250 shows a year and toured endlessly.

Heaven must have needed a fiddle player…

Grammy award winner for Devil, Daniels joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2008 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

He was 83.

 

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 22: HOF members Randy Travis and Charlie Daniels attend the Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Hosts Medallion Ceremony To Celebrate 2017 Hall Of Fame Inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)
MANHATTAN, KS – JUNE 22: Charlie Daniels performs during Kicker Country Stampede – Day 2 at Tuttle Creek State Park on June 22, 2018 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Kicker Country Stampede)
ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 13: Charlie Daniels performs on stage as the opening act on the Alabama The Hits Tour 2018 at The Fox Theatre on April 13, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

