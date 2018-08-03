Charlie Sheen Struggles To Pay Child Support

Charlie has four kids. Two daughters with Denise Richards and two sons with Brooke Mueller. He pays Denise $20,000 per month and Denise $55,000 per month. Those are monthly payments!! He has asked a judge to modify the payments because Charlie Sheen claims he has been blacklisted from Hollywood.

The actor says:

“I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.”

Ole Charlie has less than 10 million to his name. Which is obviously a lot of money. But it will not last long considering he spends $75,000 per month on child support alone! Charlie Sheen’s hearing has been scheduled for September. Read the full story at The Blast.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll