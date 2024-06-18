96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chase Matthew’s ready with the spontaneous ‘Always Be Mine’ EP

June 18, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Chase Matthew‘s new EP, Always Be Mine, is set to arrive July 4, as his debut hit, “Love You Again,” continues its climb in country’s top 15. 

The five-song collection includes the HARDY co-write “Crazy Girls,” as well as “First,” which Chase wrote with “Dust on the Bottle” hitmaker David Lee Murphy. You can check out the first release, “Saltwater Cinderella,” now.

“This Always Be Mine EP came together somewhat spontaneously, and ‘Saltwater Cinderella’ is a great example of inspiration striking me in the moment,” Chase says. “I wrote that one with close friends as I was headed down to Florida for BMI’s Key West Songwriters Festival. It’s a fun summer song about those girls that love to spend time at the beach.”

“Hope y’all get out on the water and turn it up!” he adds.

Here’s the complete track listing for Chase’s new EP:

“Always Be Mine”
“First”  
“Crazy Girls”  
“Saltwater Cinderella”
“How You Been (Letter to the County Line Girl)”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
6:09pm
Dust On The BottleDavid Lee Murphy
6:06pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
6:04pm
Better TogetherLuke Combs
6:00pm
Pink SkiesZach Bryan
5:57pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Rebecca Quin on Becoming Becky Lynch “The Man”
2

LSU Student Going On Summer Tour With His Uncle, Country Music Superstar Tim McGraw
3

Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Open Up About IVF Journey
4

Granger Smith's Wife Amber Shares Tribute to Son River 5 Years After He Drowned in Family Pool
5

Lubbock ISD: Middle School STEM Challenge Race Finale Tomorrow