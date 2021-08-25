      Weather Alert

Chase Rice plans his Bud Light Seltzer Sessions, a six-stop, small-venue tour, for fall 2021

Aug 25, 2021 @ 1:00pm

Kaiser Cunningham

Chase Rice just might be coming to a bar or other pint-sized venue near you this fall. This week, he announced his six-date Bud Light Seltzer Sessions tour, which will find him playing dates on a selection of small stages.

Things kick off in Columbus, Ohio on September 8, and the tour runs through October. In the meantime, Chase will make stops in Illinois, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Michigan.

“When I first started playing with just me and a guitar, it was sitting on barstools in venues like these,” he explains. “There’s something really special about stripping it back to how these songs were written, to how I got started. No show will be the same as we’re making it up as we go, but that’s what I love: hearing y’all yell songs from the crowd and us singing them together.”

For more opportunities to catch Chase on the road this year, check out his current tour calendar.

The singer is currently riding the momentum of his latest two-week number-one hit, a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line called “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

