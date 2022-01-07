Chase Rice says he isn’t a ‘Good’ Boyfriend

Chase Rice’s new track called “If I Were Rock & Roll” is about regretting a past relationship. In a recent interview, Chase Rice opens up about his love life. He said, “No, it takes me a good five to eight years to say that. I’ve got so many screwed-up things in my life, I don’t know what’s wrong with me. And I don’t know what’s wrong with the girls that date me … why would you put yourself through that?” He continued, “I don’t tend to get into the whole, ‘We’ve been seeing each other a couple of months, why don’t we make this official?’ Literally, my last three have been, ‘We’ve been seeing each other for two years now, I guess we kind of are together, aren’t we?’ That’s more of what it’s like for me, which is really, really weird and I understand that, but that’s just how it is.”