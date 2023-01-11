96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chase Rice travels “Way Down Yonder” to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

January 11, 2023 4:30PM CST
Kaiser Cunningham

Chase Rice plans to go a little bit rogue when he plays ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. 

He’s set to perform the track “Way Down Yonder” from his new I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album, which comes out February 10.

“When we wrote this song, I had the mountains of North Carolina where I grew up in mind; all the moonshining history there in the Appalachians,” Chase says of the song. “Then all of a sudden during the recording process, [session musician] Rob McNelley started playing this crazy carnival sound on the acoustic … and it got Western quick.”

“That turned it from a song I didn’t think was even going to make the cut for this next album into one of my favorite songs on the project,” he adds.

“Way Down Yonder” is also the name of Chase’s new tour, which kicks off March 3 in Laughlin, Nevada. 

You can tune in to watch his performance starting at 11:35 p.m. ET Thursday on ABC.

