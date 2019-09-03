Chase Rice will help ESPN pick the Student Section of the Year this football season

ABC/Image Group LA Former linebacker Chase Rice will help ESPN and Taco Bell pick college football’s best fans this fall.

Chase played for the University of North Carolina, giving him a unique perspective on naming the best student section each week. That’ll culminate with the selection of the Live Mas Student Section of the Year.

“College football season is my favorite time of year,” Chase says. “As a former player, I know how much of an impact the crowd can have on a game — especially with a rowdy student section leading the way. I’m honored to join this committee to help celebrate some of the greatest fans in the country.”

You can find out more at LiveMasStudentSection.com.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.