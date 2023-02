Chase Stokes recently opened up about how he feels about Kelsea Ballerini. Stokes said, “She’s an incredible human being.” He continued, “I adore her to death. This is a huge moment for her. So, I’m just very, very proud of her.” Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have been spending a lot of time together, but neither of them have confirmed a relationship with the other just yet.