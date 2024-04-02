96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chayce Beckham earns first #1 with “23”

April 2, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Cameron Packee / Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Chayce Beckham has scored his first chart-topper with “23.”

The self-penned track hit #1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts, and was first performed on Chayce’s run on the 19th season of American Idol.

“I still can’t believe or process ’23’ is #1 at country radio,” says Chayce. “I wrote this song when I had nothing to my name. Fast forwarding to now, to living out my dream, I just feel so blessed. I want to shake every single person’s hand that made this possible – thank you.”

“23” is the lead single from Chayce’s forthcoming debut album, Bad For Me. The 13-track project arrives April 5 and is available for presave now.

For tickets to Chayce’s ongoing Bad For Me Tour, head to chaycebeckham.com.

