96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chayce Beckham shares snippet of new song, “Whiskey on the Wall”

October 17, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
ABC

Chayce Beckham is dropping a new track, “Whiskey on the Wall,” on October 27.

The American Idol alum shared the news recently on social media and has since teased several preview clips of the song.

“I’m just sitting hoping that the second that I open up the bottle I’ll find out what I should/ And I know that I’ve been leaning on you way too much this evening/ But I’m trying to run away from all the truth/ Show me the man who can’t remember her at all/ Oh whiskey, whiskey/ Oh whiskey, whiskey on the wall,” Chayce sings in the midtempo chorus. 

“Whiskey on the Wall” is available for presave now.

Chayce is currently top 20 on the country charts with his latest single, “23.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
4:20pm
Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
4:17pm
White HorseChris Stapleton
4:10pm
People Are CrazyBilly Currington
4:06pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
4:03pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Behind the Roar: John E. Brady on Voicing Pumbaa in Disney's “The Lion King”
2

Guitarist Bryan Bassett from Foghat
3

Lainey Wilson's Exes Think 'Watermelon Moonshine' Is About Them
4

The Average Time Waiting in Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes Went Down in 2023
5

Sportswriter Dave Kindred Learning to Live Life Again in "My Home Team"