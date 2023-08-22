Chayce Beckham’s new song “Little Less Lonely” drops Friday

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

August 22, 2023 2:30PM CDT
ABC/Eric McCandless

Chayce Beckham is set to drop a new track, “Little Less Lonely,” on Friday, August 25.

“‘Little Less Lonely’ is out everywhere on FRIDAY! Who has heard it live this summer?” Chayce captions his announcement video on Instagram.  The clip also includes a snippet of the soaring romantic new song.

Presave “Little Less Lonely” to hear it as soon as it drops.

Meanwhile, on the chart front, Chayce is #29 on the country charts with his self-penned single “23.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

