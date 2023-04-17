96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Check out Miranda Lambert’s Bluebird cocktail recipe

April 17, 2023 3:15PM CDT
ABC

Miranda Lambert has shared her Bluebird cocktail recipe with fans as a preview of her upcoming cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen.

Named after her 2020 hit, “Bluebird,” the Twitter video features Miranda making the cocktail from scratch at her Casa Rosa bar in Nashville.

“We start with mint, and we slap it to express it,” she quips in the clip’s opening. Subsequently, Miranda adds blueberries, simple syrup, lime and ice in appropriate portions, before giving it a good shake.

Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen hits stores April 25 and is available for preorder now. While you wait, watch Miranda’s video to make your own Bluebird cocktail.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

