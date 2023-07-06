96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Check out Miranda’s Wanda June Home vintage dinnerware set

July 6, 2023 3:15PM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

In need of a matching dinnerware set for your next gathering? Then, check out the new Wanda June Home vintage stripe 12-piece porcelain dinnerware set by Miranda Lambert.

Priced at $39.97, the orange-colored vintage-inspired dining set includes four 10.5-inch dinner plates, four 7.5-inch dessert plates and four 5.9-inch cereal bowls. The versatile collection is also perfect for stay-home date nights and solo and group casual meals.

What are you waiting for? Check out the classic Wanda June Home dinnerware set at walmart.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

