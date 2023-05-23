96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

May 23, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for EVINE Live

Love the smell and color of lavender? Then check out Paula Deen‘s Lavender in the Spring Bundle.

Priced at $19.99, the four-item set includes a “Hey Y’all” lavender towel, spatula, lavender-scented dish soap and purple silicone scrubby. 

Additionally, Paula announced on a recent Facebook video that she’s giving three sets of this bundle away as part of a giveaway. All you have to do is comment on the video for a chance to win. 

For more information on the Lavender in the Spring Bundle and to pick one up, visit pauladeenshop.com.

