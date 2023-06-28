96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Check out Paula Deen’s Red, White and Blue bundle

June 28, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
John Parra/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

Getting ready to whip up a meal for family and friends this Fourth of July? Then be sure to check out Paula Deen‘s new Red, White and Blue Kitchen Care Package.

The four-item bundle includes a white berry size colander, Time to Eat spatula, red crocheted pot holder and navy blue crocheted pot holder.

Originally priced at $44.96, it’s now available at a promotional price of $29.99.

What are you waiting for? Check it out and grab yours at pauladeenshop.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Just Got Started Lovin YouJames Otto
6:59pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
6:56pm
Blue Aint Your ColorKeith Urban
6:53pm
Blue Aint Your ColorKeith Urban
6:53pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
6:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Chris Young teases new song “coming soon”
2

Luke Bryan unites a military couple onstage
3

Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody
4

Doctors Remove "World's Largest Kidney Stone"
5

Lubbock’s Top 10… Affordable Things to Do with Kids this Summer